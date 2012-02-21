DOHA Feb 21 Al Meera Consumer Goods Co
, which recently struck a deal to franchise French
retailer Casino's Geant hypermarkets in the parts of
the Gulf, will explore financing options to fund its expansion
plans.
Al Meera said on Tuesday its board had directed management
to look at financing options, including borrowing and
restructuring capital, and also hiring a financial consultant
for the process.
The Qatari firm's shares closed up 1.16 percent on the Doha
bourse after the announcement, at a three-week closing high.
In December, Al Meera signed a deal to develop Geant
hypermarkets in Qatar and Oman as part of Casino's bid to boost
its presence in fast-growing regions. [ID: nL6E7NF25B]
"They're doing a lot of expansion and are growing. They
could look at a bond or additional equity to fund that," said
Robert Pramberger, acting head of asset management at The First
Investor.
"The JV with Geant will give them access to the
private-label products."
The December deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed,
reinforces Casino's presence in the Middle East, where it
already has a franchise deal with Retail Arabia to operate 10
Geant hypermarkets and Geant Easy supermarkets in the United
Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Al Meera operates more than 20 supermarkets under its own
banner in Qatar.
(Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Dinesh Nair)