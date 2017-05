Oct 28 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp posted a quarterly operating loss compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by weak commodity prices and higher expenses.

The company's operating loss was C$87 million ($65.7 million), or 39 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with an operating profit of C$87 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 35 percent to C$460 million. ($1 = 1.3233 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)