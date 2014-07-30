(Adds details)
July 30 MEG Energy Corp, a fast-growing
player in Canada's oil sands, reported a second-quarter profit,
compared with a year-earlier loss, and raised its annual
production forecast.
MEG, whose main operations are in the southern Athabasca oil
sands region of Alberta, raised its 2014 bitumen production
forecast to 65,000-70,000 barrels per day from 60,000-65,000.
Production in the quarter ended June 30 more than doubled
from a year earlier to 68,984 bpd.
MEG, in which China National Offshore Oil Corp
holds a minority stake, said average realized bitumen prices
rose about 35 percent in the quarter compared with the same
quarter of 2013.
MEG reported a net profit of C$248.95 million ($229.13
million), or C$1.11 per share, for the three months ended June
30, compared with a net loss of C$62.31 million, or 28 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
It was MEG's first profit since the third quarter of 2013.
The company incurred huge currency losses in the two preceding
quarters as a weak Canadian dollar pushed up the cost of
servicing its U.S. dollar-denominated debt.
MEG had total long-term debt of C$4.15 billion at the end of
March, compared with C$2.81 billion a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The company's cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to
fund new projects, rose 70 percent to C$261.71 million in the
latest quarter.
MEG's shares, which closed at C$37.72 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday, have risen about 23 percent this year,
outperforming the Toronto Stock Exchange 300 Composite Index
, which has risen 13.4 percent.
($1 = 1.0865 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee; Editing by Ted Kerr)