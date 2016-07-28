* Q2 operating loss C$0.43 vs. est. loss C$0.27
* Net operating costs fall to C$7.43/barrel from C$9.43
* Bitumen production rises 16.5 pct to 83,127 bpd
(Compares results with estimates, adds details, background)
July 28 MEG Energy Corp, a major player
in the Canadian oil sands, reported a bigger-than-expected
quarterly loss on Thursday as a rise in production and record
low operating costs failed to make up for a slump in crude
prices.
MEG, whose main operations are in the Athabasca region of
Alberta, said its cash flow from operations fell by about 93
percent to C$7 million ($5.3 million) in the second quarter as
bitumen prices fell along with U.S. benchmark crude prices.
U.S. crude prices averaged about 21 percent lower in
the quarter compared with a year earlier.
MEG said its realized bitumen prices fell to C$30.93 per
barrel in the quarter from C$44.54 in the same period of 2015.
However, the company's net operating costs fell to a record
low of C$7.43 per barrel from C$9.43, while bitumen production
rose 16.5 percent to 83,127 barrels per day (bpd).
"Our second-quarter production levels have been close to
record highs and we are currently seeing net operating costs of
under C$7.50 to produce a barrel of oil," Chief Executive Bill
McCaffrey said in a statement.
MEG said it expected to invest up to C$30 million in growth
projects later in the year, but kept intact its capital budget
of C$170 million.
The company also reduced its non-energy operating cost
estimate for 2016 to a range of C$6.00 to C$7.00 per barrel from
C$6.75 to C$7.75.
Calgary-based MEG reported a net loss of C$146 million
($111.2 million), or 65 Canadian cents per share, for the three
months ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$63 million, or
28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's operating loss of 43 Canadian cents per share
compared with analysts' average estimate of 27 Canadian cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 7.6 percent to C$513 million.
($1 = 1.3126 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Ted Kerr)