* Q4 EPS C$0.46 vs C$0.31 year ago

* Q4 production 30,032 bbl/d, up 8 pct

* Per barrel net operating costs falls 23 pct (Adds analysts' estimates, details on reserves, cash flow)

Feb 2 Canadian oil sands developer MEG Energy Corp's fourth-quarter profit beat market expectations, helped by a rise in bitumen production and lower operating costs.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's fourth-quarter net income rose to C$91.1 million, or 46 Canadian cents a share, from C$61.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 Canadian cents a share, while analysts on average were expecting 22 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During October-December, MEG produced 30,032 barrels of bitumen per day (bbl/d), up from 27,744 bbl/d a year ago.

Net operating costs fell to C$8.50 per barrel from C$11.01 per barrel.

The company said its proved reserves have gone up 17 percent to 708 million barrels.

Cash flow -- a glimpse of the company's ability to fund development -- rose to C$121.6 million for the quarter from C$64.7 million a year ago.

MEG maintained its 2012 capital budget at C$1.37 billion and expects to begin the development of future phases of its Christina Lake and Surmont projects in Alberta this year.

In the last quarter, the company had swung to a loss, hurt mainly by higher maintenance costs at Christina Lake.

MEG said construction at Christina will be completed in 2013.

Shares of MEG, which have gained 7.5 percent in value in one year, closed at C$44.69 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)