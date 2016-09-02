* New chief vows to beef up risk management, get to bottom
of case
* Taiwan President calls case "ridiculous and incredible"
* Cenbank issues rare statements clarifying cenbank chief's
role
By Faith Hung and Liang-Sa Loh
TAIPEI, Sept 2 Mega Financial Holding's
new chairman said the Taiwan state-controlled firm
will strengthen risk management after its banking unit was hit
by a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering violations, a case that
has hugely embarrassed the island's government.
"There are lots of doubts about us. We'll do whatever we can
to find out what has happened," Michael C.S. Chang, 68, told
reporters on Friday. "We are going to have a deep review and
thorough reform."
Chang, who took up his post on Friday, will have to clean up
what Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has called a "ridiculous and
incredible" matter, which is threatening to seriously undermine
her three-month-old administration.
New York authorities in mid-August slapped Mega
International Commercial Bank with a $180 million fine for
violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in
Panama, the first time in a decade that a Taiwan-based financial
institution has been penalized by U.S. authorities.
Taiwanese financial regulators flew to Panama and New York
this week to continue their investigation into whether Mega's
activities led to breach of any Taiwanese laws.
In 2009, Mega's banking unit also ran afoul of Australian
authorities over compliance and anti-money laundering rules.
A trained accountant, Chang is known as a firefighter who
has dealt with Taiwanese lenders in crisis before.
Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), during
its previous term in office, appointed Chang as chairman of
First Financial Holding Co, another major
state-controlled financial firm, where he held the position from
2006 to 2008.
Chang's predecessor, Shiu Kuang-si, quit on Wednesday two
weeks after being appointed as chairman, in a bid to address
allegations of conflicts of interest. Shiu was president of Mega
when the suspect transactions took place, and he is the
brother-in-law of Taiwan's central bank chief.
Another former Mega chairman, Tsai Yeou-tsair, who resigned
in March, has been banned from travel abroad, while a former
finance minister has been questioned by prosecutors.
Taiwan Premier Lin Chuan has also had to weather calls to
resign, with critics blaming him because the boards of
state-controlled financial institutions are packed with
government-selected appointees.
The case has embroiled the central bank, which prides itself
on being an independent institution and has been headed by
Governor Perng Fai-nan, 77, for 18 years.
This week the central bank was forced to issue rare
statements stating Perng was involved in the Mega case only at
the request of other financial regulators in Taiwan.
Financial Supervisory Commission Vice Chairman Kuei
Hsien-nung in early August requested Perng's help to plead with
U.S. authorities, including the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, for more time for Mega to deal with the case.
"At the time, there was no information that showed Mega was
related to any criminal liability," Kuei told Reuters this week.
"This was all done for the country. We would not have selfish
intentions," he said.
