By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK Aug 19 The New York branch of Mega
Financial Holding, one of Taiwan's biggest banks, has
agreed to pay $180 million to New York state's financial
regulator for anti-money laundering violations that included lax
attention to risk exposure in Panama, authorities said on
Friday.
It is the first time in a decade that a Taiwan-based
financial institution has been penalized by U.S. authorities,
according to Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission.
Mega International Commercial Bank of Taiwan, the New York
branch, was "indifferent" to risks associated with transactions
involving Panama, a high-risk area for money laundering, the New
York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said in a
statement on Friday.
NYDFS said its investigation also found "a substantial
number of customer entities" with accounts at several other Mega
Bank branches, "that were apparently formed" with input from the
Mossack Fonseca, the Panamanian law firm at the center of a
massive leak of offshore financial data.
Governments across the world have begun investigating
possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful after the
leak of more than 11.5 million documents from the firm, which
specializes in setting up offshore companies.
Mossack Fonseca has said that its operations were legal.
Mega Bank, in a settlement with the New York regulator, has
agreed to hire a consultant and monitor as steps toward beefing
up the New York branch's anti-money laundering compliance.
The NYDFS investigation found a number of suspicious
transactions between Mega Bank's New York and Panama branches,
the regulator said.
The fine will affect Mega International Commercial Bank's
earnings this year, though at a manageable level, Mega Financial
said in a statement.
