BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
TAIPEI Aug 23 The former chairman of Mega Financial Holding Co has been banned from travelling outside Taiwan as part of a probe by authorities into the company after its banking unit was fined in the United States over anti-money laundering violations.
Tsai Yeou-tsair, who resigned as chief of the Taiwanese conglomerate earlier this year, is not allowed to travel abroad because he is considered a defendant, said Chang Chieh-chin, deputy head prosecutor with the Taipei District Public Prosecutors Office.
Chang said current Mega Financial Chairman Shiu Kuang-si was requested on Tuesday evening to come to the prosecutors office to "assist with the investigation".
On Friday New York authorities imposed a $180 million fine on the banking unit of Mega Financial for anti-money laundering violations, the first time in a decade that a Taiwan-based financial institution has been penalised by U.S. authorities. (Reporting by J.R. Wu, editing by David Evans)
RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10