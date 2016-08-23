TAIPEI Aug 23 The former chairman of Mega Financial Holding Co has been banned from travelling outside Taiwan as part of a probe by authorities into the company after its banking unit was fined in the United States over anti-money laundering violations.

Tsai Yeou-tsair, who resigned as chief of the Taiwanese conglomerate earlier this year, is not allowed to travel abroad because he is considered a defendant, said Chang Chieh-chin, deputy head prosecutor with the Taipei District Public Prosecutors Office.

Chang said current Mega Financial Chairman Shiu Kuang-si was requested on Tuesday evening to come to the prosecutors office to "assist with the investigation".

On Friday New York authorities imposed a $180 million fine on the banking unit of Mega Financial for anti-money laundering violations, the first time in a decade that a Taiwan-based financial institution has been penalised by U.S. authorities. (Reporting by J.R. Wu, editing by David Evans)