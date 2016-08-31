* Chairman seeks to quash speculation he could influence
probe
* Chairman Shiu is also brother-in-law of central bank
governor
* Mega fined $180 mln for violating US anti-money laundering
rules
* President Tsai says scandal has damaged Taiwan's
reputation
(Recasts and adds comments President Tsai)
By Faith Hung and J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Aug 31 Taiwan's Mega Financial Holding
Co said its chairman has resigned, seeking to quash
speculation that he could influence a domestic probe into its
banking unit after it was found to have violated U.S. anti-money
laundering regulations.
Chairman Shiu Kuang-si, who was Mega Financial's president
for eight years until 2014, is also the brother-in-law of
Taiwan's central bank governor.
Mega this month agreed to pay $180 million to New York
state's financial regulator for violations that included lax
attention to risk exposure in Panama.
The U.S. fine, the first for a Taiwan-based financial
institution in a decade, has prompted Taiwanese prosecutors to
summon current and former executives of Mega Financial for
questioning.
"In the face of pointless accusations, my role is not
beneficial to clearing up the problem and it is difficult to
gain the trust of the people and has even hurt authorities
(looking into the case)," the Mega Financial statement quoted
Shiu's resignation letter as saying.
The finance ministry, which controls state-run Mega and
appoints its chairman, said it had accepted Shiu's resignation
and that Mega's board would name an acting chairman in one or
two days.
As part of the probe, Taiwan's cabinet has also formed an
emergency task force to supervise the investigation into Mega's
New York operations with financial regulators travelling this
week to the United States and Panama.
In her first remarks on the matter, President Tsai Ing-wen
said on Wednesday that the scandal had damaged Taiwan's
reputation and created public mistrust about supervision of the
financial sector.
"We must review our financial supervision, promote reform,
and not allow this ridiculous and unbelievable matter to happen
again," Tsai said.
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao and Liang-sa Loh; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edwina Gibbs)