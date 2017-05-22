TAIPEI May 22 Taiwan prosecutors said on Monday they will not indict Mega Financial Holding or any Taiwan citizen for violating anti-money laundering rules, following an investigation into whether state-run Mega had breached U.S. anti money laundering rules.

The New York branch of Mega Financial has agreed to pay $180 million to New York state's financial regulator for anti-money laundering rule violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama, authorities said in August. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)