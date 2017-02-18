TAIPEI Feb 18 Mega Financial Holding, Taiwan's biggest state-run financial holding firm for overseas business, is aiming for "stable growth" in 2017 from the T$22.4 billion($727 million) it reported last year, its president said on Saturday.

"Our growth is in line with Taiwan's growth," President Bruce Yang told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event. "However, there is a lot of uncertainty globally," he said, such as worries over the protectionist policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mega's earnings were hit hard in 2016, with its New York banking operation fined $180 million for money laundering violations in the United States. (Reporting by Faith Hung)