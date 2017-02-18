TAIPEI Feb 18 Mega Financial Holding,
Taiwan's biggest state-run financial holding firm for overseas
business, is aiming for "stable growth" in 2017 from the
T$22.4 billion($727 million) it reported last year, its
president said on Saturday.
"Our growth is in line with Taiwan's growth," President
Bruce Yang told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event.
"However, there is a lot of uncertainty globally," he said, such
as worries over the protectionist policies of U.S. President
Donald Trump.
Mega's earnings were hit hard in 2016, with its New York
banking operation fined $180 million for money laundering
violations in the United States.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)