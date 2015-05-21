BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
SEOUL May 21 South Korean media company Jcontentree Corp said it would buy the 50 percent stake that it does not already own in the country's third-largest movie theatre chain Megabox Inc for 152 billion won ($139 million).
A shareholding consortium including South Korean pension fund managers such as National Pension Service and a fund managed by Macquarie Group had put up the stake in the theatre chain last year.
Jcontentree expects to finalise the deal on July 31, it said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 1,092.5100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)
