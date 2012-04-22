HONG KONG, April 22 Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Sunday it had revoked Mega Capital (Asia)'s corporate finance advisory licence for disclosing false and misleading information in a 2009 initial public offering prospectus for a Chinese fabric maker for which it was the sole sponsor.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that its investigation had revealed that Mega Capital had failed to discharge its duties as sponsor in the Hontex International Holdings IPO and found "inadequate and sub-standard due diligence work".

The SFC ordered a HK$42 million fine, described by a spoeksman as the highest ever imposed. The move comes days after a source told Reuters that Hong Kong's financial market watchdog will launch a public consultation in the next couple of weeks that seeks to toughen rules for banks sponsoring IPOs, including holding them liable for faulty deal documents. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ron Popeski)