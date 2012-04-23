(Repeats for technical reasons)
* First time IPO underwriter's licence revoked
* Sponsors could face tougher rules
* Mega Capital's parent sees limited impact
By Vikram Subhedar and Rachel Armstrong
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 23 Hong Kong's stock
market regulator has hit Mega Capital, the underwriter of a
troubled 2009 listing with some of its toughest enforcement
action to date, revoking a corporate finance advisory licence
for the first time and imposing a record fine.
The move comes days after sources told Reuters that the
regulator will launch a public consultation in the next few
weeks on tougher rules for IPO sponsors. It is expected to look
at whether sponsors should be held liable for the contents of
deal documents.
The Securities and Futures Commission said Mega Capital
(Asia), the sponsor of Chinese fabric maker Hontex International
Holdings' IPO, had failed to obtain materially
important information from Hontex's suppliers and customers and
also failed to act independently and impartially.
It imposed a HK$42 million ($5.4 million) fine but added
that it had found no evidence that Mega Capital was involved in
any fraud.
Hontex went public in December 2009 but its shares were
suspended just three months later after the commission alleged
it had materially overstated its financial position in its
listing prospectus.
In Hong Kong, an IPO's sponsor, usually a bank or smaller
corporate finance house, is responsible for preparing a
company's listing documents and performing due diligence to
ensure they comply with listing rules.
The watchdog said Mega Capital had conducted inadequate and
sub-standard due diligence work.
"Given the important role played by sponsors, these failures
must be regarded most grimly," said Mark Steward, the
commission's director of enforcement.
"The sanctions imposed on Mega Capital should make it clear
that the SFC condemns such failure in the strongest terms," he
added in a statement.
Mega Capital's parent, Taiwan's Mega Financial Holdings
, which is partly state-owned, said in a statement on
Monday that it is not ruling out legal action against the
auditors in the Hontex listing, but sees no effect from the
SFC's penalty on the parent's finances or operations.
Its shares were 1.9 percent higher in early Monday trade.
The regulator has also taken court action against Hontex,
freezing the $128 million in proceeds from its listing. But it
is still trying to win the right to return that money to
investors, with a court hearing scheduled later this year.
The case is one of a number where the SFC is struggling to
take action against offshore companies and investors operating
in the Hong Kong market. All of Hontex's executives are believed
to be either in mainland China or Taiwan, making it tough for
the regulator to launch criminal proceedings against them.
Investment banks worry that stricter rules for IPO sponsors
may mean the focus could shift to taking action against them if
an IPO runs into trouble, rather than going after the company
itself and its directors.
