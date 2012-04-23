* First time IPO underwriter's licence revoked
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 23 Hong Kong's stock
market regulator has revoked the licence of an underwriter of a
troubled 2009 listing and slapped it with a record fine in a
warning to investment banks working in one of the world's
biggest IPO markets to strengthen their due diligence.
Many mainland Chinese firms are tapping capital markets for
the first time, but standards have fallen short. The penalties
come just as the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is
preparing to toughen listing regulations.
Last week sources told Reuters the commission will issue
proposals in the next few weeks calling for stricter rules
governing IPO sponsors. It is expected to look at whether
sponsors should be held liable for the contents of deal
documents.
The SFC stripped Mega Capital (Asia) of its licence and
imposed a HK$42 million ($5.4 million) fine, saying the sponsor
of Chinese fabric maker Hontex International Holdings'
IPO failed to obtain materially important information from
suppliers and customers and failed to act independently and
impartially.
"It's a very clear message that sponsors will be held to
account for serious deficiencies in listing applications," said
James Wadham, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance in Hong
Kong.
Chien Hung-Wen, chairman of Mega Capital's parent company
Mega Securities, told Reuters the company would not appeal the
SFC's decision and that it plans to discipline some of the staff
involved.
He added that the move would not have any impact on Mega
Securities' profit as Mega Capital's main business had been
declining anyway.
MARKET PULL-BACK?
Hong Kong has been the world's biggest IPO market for two of
the past three years with $97.9 billion being raised between
2009 and the end of 2011, according to figures from Thomson
Reuters.
As many firms raising money in Hong Kong are based in
mainland China, regulators have found it difficult to take
action against a company if there are problems with the IPO.
That means sponsors, who are responsible for preparing a
company's IPO documents and ensuring compliance with listing
rules, are seen as gatekeepers for new entrants to the market.
Authorities have been stepping up their warnings. In March
2011, an SFC inspection of 17 sponsors found a raft of
deficiencies in their work, including inadequate due diligence
and disclosure to the stock exchange in listing applications.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in April it had made
recommendations to JPMorgan, UBS AG, HSBC
, Royal Bank of Scotland and Deutsche
Bank on ways to improve their listing work.
Wadham and other lawyers say that further strengthening of
rules could have the unintended consequence of some big name
banks pulling back from the market, which would mean work would
then flow down to less experienced corporate finance advisers.
"Sponsors will be more careful from a risk management
perspective, as, if you're a bigger player, having your licence
revoked will be very serious," said Mark Johnson, head of law
firm Herbert Smith's Hong Kong practice.
Hontex went public in December 2009, but its shares were
suspended just three months later after the commission alleged
it had materially overstated its financial position in its
listing prospectus.
The SFC said Mega Capital had conducted inadequate and
sub-standard due diligence work but found no evidence that the
firm was involved in any fraud.
Shares in Mega Securities' parent, Taiwan's Mega Financial
Holdings, which is partly state-owned, were 3.5
percent higher on Monday.
The regulator has also taken court action against Hontex,
freezing the $128 million in proceeds from its listing, but it
is still trying to win the right to return that money to
investors, with a court hearing scheduled later this year. All
of Hontex's executives are believed to be either in mainland
China or Taiwan.
($1 = 7.7619 Hong Kong dollars)
