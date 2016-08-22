For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
TAIPEI Aug 22 Shares of Mega Financial Holding , one of Taiwan's biggest banks, opened 5 percent lower in Taipei on Monday after its New York banking branch was fined $180 million by New York State's financial services department for anti-money laundering violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.
Taiwan's premier Lin Chuan has ordered an investigation to determine who should be held responsible for the violations at state-run Mega Financial. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o