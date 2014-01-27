MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's second-biggest mobile
phone operator, Megafon, said on Monday it had signed
a direct contract with Apple Inc and resumed selling
iPhones after a four-year break.
Megafon has not been able to sell iPhones since 2009 as the
company and its rivals could not guarantee the sales volumes
demanded by Apple, industry sources had said.
Megafon said it would buy various iPhone models under the
new three-year deal with Apple.
It follows Vimpelcom which in October became the
first Russian carrier to sign a new direct contract to sell the
iPhone 5s and 5c. Market leader MTS still buys the
smartphones from distributors.
Apple has a 20 percent share of a $6.50 billion Russian
smartphone market in money terms, or 9 percent of units sold in
2013, according to cellphone retailer Euroset. Apple also sells
in Russia through its online store and electronics retailers.