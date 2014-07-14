BRIEF-FOX News says Bill Shine, co-president of FOX News Channel, has resigned
* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks
July 14 Megafon OAO :
* Sergey Soldatenkov as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source