MOSCOW, Sept 10 The board of Russian mobile
phone operator MegaFon, which is preparing a London
initial public offering, has approved a plan to buy a stake in
cellphone retailer Euroset, business daily Vedomosti reported on
Monday.
According to Vedomosti, MegaFon and vehicles of its
controlling shareholder Alisher Usmanov will buy a stake of 50
percent from businessman Alexander Mamut who had been looking to
sell it since last December.
Vedomosti quoted a source as saying that Euroset, in which
MegaFon's rival Vimpelcom has the remaining 50 percent
stake, has recently been valued in total at $2.3 billion to $2.4
billion.
Kommersant daily last week said the deal for the 50 percent
stake could be worth $1.25-1.35 billion.
MegaFon confirmed the board meeting took place on Friday but
declined to comment on the Vedomosti report.
The company last week asked its local regulator for
permission to list its shares in London in a long-awaited IPO
that could raise as much as $4 billion.