* Deal seen boosting distribution of MegaFon services
* 50 pct stake could be worth $1.25-$1.35 bln
* No regulatory problems seen-analysts
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Mobile phone operator MegaFon
, which is preparing a London flotation, on Friday
approved a plan to buy a half stake in Russia's biggest
cellphone retailer, a source familiar with the situation said.
The deal for 50 percent of Euroset, which could be worth
$1.25-1.35 billion according to media reports, could
significantly expand MegaFon's ability to distribute its
services, analysts said.
Euroset, in which MegaFon's rival Vimpelcom will
have the remaining 50 percent stake, has 5,500 stores in Russia
and Belarus. MegaFon currently runs 1,750 of its own stores and
2,000 franchisee shops, according to VTB analysts.
Russia's Vedomosti reported that MegaFon and vehicles of its
controlling shareholder Alisher Usmanov will buy a stake of 50
percent of Euroset from businessman Alexander Mamut who has been
looking to sell it since last December.
Vedomosti quoted a source as saying that Euroset has
recently been valued in total at $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.
Vimpelcom is expected to increase its stake in Euroset from
49.9 percent to 50 percent, to be on a par with MegaFon, reports
said. This would also improve the situation for Vimpelcom, VTB
analysts said.
"The set-up (for Vimpelcom) when Mamut owned a controlling
stake did not bring the company the full benefit of its stake:
sales through Euroset were below expectations," the VTB note
said.
A deal between MegaFon and Euroset would, however, be
negative for Russia's top mobile operator MTS, which
would most likely lose Euroset as a distribution network.
Alexander Vengranovich, an analyst at Otkritie in Moscow,
said it is not yet clear how MegaFon and Vimpelcom will share
and manage the asset together. One option could see them split
shops in different regions, he said.
"All the Big Three mobile operators (MTS, MegaFon and
Vimpelcom) are developing their retail networks as it gives them
control over distribution," said Vengranovich.
"Massive sales (of SIM cards) are not needed anymore but
control over distribution allows you to improve customer
loyalty."
Vengranovich said he did not expect any serious regulatory
hurdles.
MegaFon confirmed a board meeting took place on Friday but
declined to comment on whether it has approved the deal.
A deal would come at a crucial time for MegaFon, which is
preparing for a long-awaited IPO. Last week the company asked
its local regulator for permission to list shares in London in
an offering that could raise as much as $4 billion.