MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russian mobile phone operator
MegaFon, controlled by the country's richest man
Alisher Usmanov, could soon lead cellphone retail sales after
buying a stake in Euroset, the Kommersant financial daily said
on Tuesday, citing sources.
Euroset co-owner Alexander Mamut has been looking to sell
his 50.1 percent stake since last December, and now Megafon and
Usmanov's other vehicle are likely to buy 50 percent of Euroset
for $1.25-$1.35 billion, Kommersant said.
Emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom is set
to buy the other 0.1 percent, increasing its stake in Euroset to
50 percent.
Megafon was not immediately available for comment, while
Euroset declined to comment.