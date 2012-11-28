MOSCOW Nov 28 Russia's second-biggest mobile
phone operator MegaFon priced its initial public
offering at the bottom of its guided range on Wednesday, raising
$1.7 billion.
Controlled by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov, MegaFon
is selling global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London and
Moscow.
The IPO at $20 per GDR - the bottom of a $20-$25 share range
- values MegaFon at $11.1 billion and is the biggest stock
market listing by a Russian company since aluminium producer
RUSAL floated in Hong Kong in 2010.
In the offering, Nordic telecoms firm Teliasonera
is selling down its 35.6 percent stake and will retain an
interest of 29 percent in MegaFon. MegaFon is also selling
treasury stock.
Morgan Stanley and Sberbank are acting as
joint coordinators, with Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse
and VTB as joint bookrunners.
MegaFon will have a free float of 15.2 percent, prior to
exercising the over-allotment option, the statement said.