MOSCOW, Sept 4 MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, has submitted a request to the national markets regulator for permission to list proxy shares in London, bringing it a step closer to a major initial public offering.

MegaFon, in which Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov took control in a complex deal in April, had been eyeing the float of a 20 percent stake which could be worth as much as $4 billion, sources familiar with the matter said at the time.

