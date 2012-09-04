* Files with markets regulator to list 19.9 pct of shares
* Says IPO timing will depend on market conditions
* Launch could be 3-4 weeks away - source
By Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Sept 4 MegaFon, Russia's
second-largest mobile phone operator, has asked its local
regulator for permission to list its shares in London for what
would be the world's biggest initial public offering since
Facebook's in May.
The company, in which Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov
took control in a complex deal in April, is looking to float a
20 percent stake that could be worth as much as $4 billion,
sources familiar with the matter have said.
The float would offer investors exposure to a firm that has
positioned itself aggressively for the rollout of high-speed
mobile data services loved by iPhone-toting urban Russians, and
is backed by the impeccable Kremlin connections of Usmanov,
whose fortune is estimated by Forbes magazine at $18.1 billion.
In a filing on Tuesday, MegaFon requested permission from
Russia's financial markets regulator to list up to 123 million
shares abroad, equivalent to 19.9 percent.
"We are considering the possibility of holding an IPO,"
MegaFon said in response to questions about the filing. "The
timing of the public offering will depend on market conditions."
The dismal post-IPO performance of social network Facebook's
$16 billion dollar offering has hit investor appetite for new
stock offerings, though global stock markets have drifted higher
through the summer, boosting the confidence of investors and new
issuers alike.
"MegaFon's IPO is likely to be one of the few positive
Russian stories due to the combination of healthy business
growth and good corporate governance," said Tibor Bokor, a
London-based analyst at ING.
If MegaFon gets the deal away, it would be the largest IPO
by a Russian company since state bank VTB raised $8
billion in 2007. Notable Russian IPOs since include aluminium
group Rusal's $2.2 billion listing in Hong Kong in
2010 and internet search engine Yandex's $1.4 billion
float on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange in May 2011.
Waiting in the wings is Sberbank, Russia's largest
bank, after forecast-beating quarterly results last week raised
the likelihood that the often-delayed sale of a 7.6 percent
state holding worth $5 billion would go ahead.
Mid-sized lender Promsvyazbank has also sought clearance
from the regulator to float up to 25 percent in London in a deal
managers have said could raise $1 billion.
DEFINING DEAL
A MegaFon IPO would be a defining deal for Usmanov, an
Uzbek-born metals and mining magnate who has shown a deft touch
as a tech investor and made 10 times his money investing in
Facebook stock three years before it listed.
One source close to the deal said a launch of the IPO is
probably three to four weeks away. MegaFon CEO Ivan Tavrin
signalled in June that an IPO was some way off due to difficult
market conditions.
Sources have previously said Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley had been appointed to lead the IPO. Other banks
including Sberbank, Citi, Credit Suisse
and VTB are also involved, sources and
Reuters publication IFR have said.
NEXT GENERATION
Investors will be keen to buy a slice of the fast-growing
company, analysts said, which comes as Russian mobile operators
jostle for position in the race to sell fourth-generation mobile
services to the public.
MegaFon has been riding that wave. In July, Usmanov
increased his influence in Russia's telecoms sector by combining
his MegaFon stake into a holding company he controls that will
own state-backed next-generation operator Scartel.
MegaFon was one of four companies to win a fourth-generation
licence in July, allowing it to provide fast wireless internet
services using the LTE service, which is expected to become the
global industry standard. It launched LTE in Moscow in May,
using Scartel's network.
"MegaFon looks attractive because it is the leader on the
Russian mobile internet market," Sergei Libin, Moscow-based
analyst at Raiffeisen.
The company's second-quarter revenues rose 14 percent and
operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA)
increased 12 percent. However, its OIBDA margin was 42.3 percent
compared to 43.1 percent the year earlier, lower than at
U.S.-listed rivals Vimpelcom and MTS.
MegaFon is also aiming to expand its retail presence in
Russia. The company is in negotiations to buy a stake in Russian
cellphone retailer Euroset, two sources familiar with the
situation said on Tuesday. Euroset co-owner Alexander Mamut has
been looking to sell his 50.1 percent stake since last December.
MegaFon is majority owned by Usmanov's AF Telecom, which
holds 50 percent plus one share of the company, while 35.6
percent is owned by Teliasonera, and 14.4 percent is held by the
company as treasury stock.
At the time of the April deal, when Russian oligarch Mikhail
Fridman sold his 25.1 percent stake for $5.2 billion in cash as
part of Usmanov's takeover, the parties announced that
Teliasonera would reduce its holding in MegaFon to 25.1 percent
through the proposed IPO, while the remainder of the offering
would be made up of treasury shares.
Teliasonera spokesman Thomas Jonsson confirmed that
preparations for the MegaFon float were continuing but declined
to elaborate.
Analysts said valuation was more important than timing to
TeliaSonera.
"Telia has been saying that it is dependent on market
conditions and they are not particularly happy with the
peer-group multiples of Russian assets as things stand," said
James Britton, an analyst at Nomura Securities in London.
"Our view is that we certainly expect there to be some
delay," he added.