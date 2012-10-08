MOSCOW Oct 8 MegaFon, Russia's
second-largest mobile phone operator, will start pre-marketing
for its London initial public offering on Tuesday, several
financial market sources said.
It is expected to make a statement announcing the IPO in the
coming days, a separate source familiar with the situation said.
The IPO will give investors the chance to buy into a Russian
telecoms company that is outpacing its peers in a growing home
market, but unlike rivals is shielded from tricky overseas
operations and complex corporate disputes.
The cut-throat market is dominated by three players, MTS
, MegaFon and Vimpelcom, which together control
80 percent of the overall pie in Russia.
MegaFon, in which Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov took
control in April, received regulatory approval in September to
list 123.38 million shares, or 19.9 percent of the total, in
London.
Analysts have estimated that the IPO could raise $3 billion,
making it the biggest in London since trader Glencore's
$10 billion IPO in May 2011 and the largest Russian market float
since Rusal raised $2.2 billion in Hong Kong in 2010.
It is unclear whether MegaFon is still aiming to raise that
amount. The company was expected to meet with analysts on
Tuesday, a separate source familiar with the matter said.
MegaFon declined comment.