MOSCOW, Sept 27 MegaFon, Russia's second-largest
mobile phone operator, has received regulatory approval to list
shares in London, edging closer to its long-awaited initial
public offering that could raise $3 billion.
The company, in which Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov
took control in a complex deal in April, earlier this month
asked the local markets regulator to allow it to list 123.38
million shares, or 19.9 percent of its shares outstanding.
FSFR, the watchdog, said on Thursday it granted MegaFon
permission to list no more than 20 percent of shares outside
Russia.
Analysts estimate that the IPO could raise at least $3
billion for Nordic co-owner TeliaSonera, which is
expected to offer a 10.5 percent stake, and MegaFon itself,
which would sell 9.4 percent of treasury shares.