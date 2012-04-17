MOSCOW, April 17 MegaFon, Russia's
second-largest mobile operator, is seeking a $2-3 billion loan
to help finance the purchase of its 25.1 percent stake from
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, business daily
Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.
Alfa-Group wants to sell its stake to billionaire Alisher
Usmanov, who already owns 31.13 percent of MegaFon and is
discussing an initial public offering, according to local media
reports and Reuters sources.
MegaFon can borrow money on more favourable terms than
Usmanov's structures, Vedomosti quoted unnamed sources as
saying, given the telecoms operator's net cash position.
MegaFon had talked to Russia's biggest lender Sberbank
, the newspaper wrote, adding that another
state-controlled bank, VTB, was another likely
creditor.
The company could later issue bids to refinance the loan and
is already talking to banks, Vedomosti said. MegaFon was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)