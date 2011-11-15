* Net profit down to 12.5 billion roubles

* Hit by sales & marketing costs, depreciation charges

* OIBDA margins slumps to 41.9 pct from 46.1 pct (Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Nov 15 MegaFon, Russia's second-biggest wireless operator, said its third-quarter net profit fell 10.9 percent in rouble terms, eroded by its fight with rival Vimpelcom for the mobile market share.

Net profit for the July through September period fell to 12.5 billion roubles ($409 million) from 14 billion roubles a year ago due to higher sales and marketing expenses and depreciation charges , MegaFon said in a statement.

The bottom line was hit by a 36 percent rise in sales and marketing expenses to 6.5 billion roubles as well as 10 billion roubles in depreciation charges, which jumped 14 percent due to increased capital expenditures.

MegaFon, part-owned by Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera, has been stepping up promotion to protect its number two position on the Russian market it took over from Vimpelcom in 2010, eroding core profit margins.

Its operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was flat at 26.5 billion roubles, with the OIBDA margin falling to 41.9 percent from 46.1 percent a year ago.

Revenues grew 10.2 percent to 63.4 billion roubles .

Vimpelcom, which lost market share while expanding overseas with the acquisition of Wind, saw its Russian sales rise 8 percent in rouble terms, while core profit margin slipped to 40 percent from 47 percent.

MegaFon, whose other two biggest shareholders are Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group and Alisher Usmanov AF Telecom Holding, had 59.7 million mobile subscribers in Russia at the end of September versus Vimpelcom's 56.8 million.

Russian market leader MTS is due to report third-quarter results early next week. ($1 = 30.534 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)