MOSCOW, July 25 Megafon, Russia's No.
2 mobile phone company, has obtained clearance from the
country's competition watchdog for a potential acquisition of
rival Scartel, the regulator said on Thursday.
The Federal Anti-monopoly Service said in a statement on its
website it granted MegaFon's request to allow it to buy 100
percent of Scartel's parent Maxiten Co Limited with conditions
aimed at preserving competition in the mobile broadband market.
Scartel is majority-owned by Megafon's main shareholder
billionaire Alisher Usmanov.
Megafon CEO Ivan Tavrin in June confirmed reports that
Megafon was in talks to buy Scartel, with which it already has a
partnership, saying it was seeking the benefits of owning its
network and spectrum.
He also said at the time that Usmanov would sell Scartel "at
cost" if Megafon agreed a deal.
On Thursday, Megafon confirmed that it was considering a
potential deal but said there was no certainty as to whether the
transaction will proceed or when.
Megafon was one of four companies to win a 4G mobile licence
in 2012 and is currently building its own network. Its
partnership with Scartel, which already operates a 4G network,
had allowed Megafon to start offering fast wireless internet
services earlier than its peers MTS, Vimpelcom
and Rostelecom.