(Company corrects figures; corrects Reuters instrument code in headline) Jan 17 MEGANESUPER PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 10.45 11.99 20.50 (-12.8 pct) Operating loss 130 mln 16 mln loss 609 mln Recurring loss 218 mln loss 52 mln loss 722 mln Net loss 309 mln loss 285 mln loss 1.21 EPS loss Y22.62 loss Y20.89 loss Y88.54 Annual div nil nil nil NOTE - Meganesuper Co Ltd is a retailer of eyeglasses For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.