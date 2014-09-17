BRIEF-Beijing eGOVA to dissolve Beijing-based technology JV
* Says it will dissolve a 65-percent-owned technology JV, which was set up in 2015 with two individuals
Sept 17 Mega Sonic SA
* Says receives 508,924.80 euros telecom parts delivery order from Carrefour Polska Sp. z o.o.
* Says deliveries for Carrefour Polska will take place until Sept. 18
