BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances Q2 revenue rises to 323.8 million euros
* Q2 revenue 323.8 million euros ($346.50 million) versus 318.5 million euros year ago
Sept 30 Mega Sonic Sa :
* Says it has received EUR 560,880 gross optical network infrastructure order from Carrefour Polska Sp. z o.o under their framework agreement
* Says order is due by Oct. 2
TORONTO, April 19 Global hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said a third of its franchised properties in the United States were hit late last year by malware that can steal guests' credit card information.