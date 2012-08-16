WELLINGTON Aug 16 U.S. federal authorities
wanting to extradite Kim Dotcom, the founder of the Megaupload
online file-sharing site, must show evidence to back up charges
of internet piracy and copyright breaches, a New Zealand court
ruled on Thursday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accuses the
flamboyant Dotcom of leading a group that netted $175 million
since 2005 by copying and distributing music, movies and other
copyrighted content without authorisation.
New Zealand authorities arrested Dotcom, a 38-year-old
German national, when they raided his rented country estate near
Auckland at the FBI's request in late January, confiscating
computers and hard drives, art work and cars.
The raid and evidence seizure has already been ruled illegal
and the latest decision confirms that Dotcom should be allowed
to see the evidence on which the extradition hearing will be
based.
"Without access to materials relevant to the extradition
hearing phase, the person sought will be significantly
constrained in his or her ability to participate in the
hearing," Justice Helen Winkelmann said in a written judgement.
She said that would give the United States a significant
advantage over Dotcom at next March's extradition hearing.
Winkelmann also ruled that the legal document asking for
Dotcom's extradition did not comply with the law.
The judge said the extradition court hearing would be more
modest than a formal criminal trial, but the evidence needed to
be tested and the defence able to present its own evidence, test
the prosecution's claims and to examine witnesses.
The New Zealand courts have already ruled that evidence
gathered in the January raid and sent to the United States was
seized illegally and should be returned to New Zealand.
Dotcom, also known as Kim Schmitz, has always maintained
that Megaupload simply offered online storage.
Separately on Thursday, Dotcom asked another court to free
up cash so he can pay multi-million dollar legal bills.
Dotcom's lawyers applied to use NZ$10 million ($8.1 million)
of New Zealand government bonds he held so he can pay his
lawyers' fees, which have already cost NZ$2.7 million.
The internet entrepreneur's bank accounts were frozen, and
his assets, including works of art and 15 cars, seized in the
raid.
His lawyers said the legal work done for Dotcom had been
"mammoth" with more than 80 filings related to his bid for bail,
access to funds, and challenges to search and seizure, and his
legal costs could end up double what had already been spent.
They asked for Dotcom to be allowed some of his car
collection, which includes a pink 1959 Cadillac convertible and
1957 Cadillac El Dorado, to raise funds.