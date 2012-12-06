WELLINGTON Dec 6 A New Zealand government spy
agency was ordered on Thursday to provide records of its illegal
surveillance and involvement in the unlawful raid on Megaupload
founder Kim Dotcom's home, which may bolster the internet
tycoon's fight against U.S. extradition for online piracy, fraud
and money laundering.
The High Court also ruled the flamboyant tycoon and three
Megaupload operators can seek damages from the Government
Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) related to its part in the
January raid, when New Zealand police helicopters swooped into
Dotcom's mansion compound at the request of U.S. authorities.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accuses Dotcom,
who founded the file-sharing site which housed everything from
family photos to blockbuster films, of leading a group that
netted $175 million since 2005 by copying and distributing
copyrighted content without authorisation.
Dotcom maintains that Megaupload, one of the world's most
popular websites before it was shut down in January, simply
provided online storage services, and should not be held
responsible for stored content.
William Akel, one of Dotcom's lawyers, said that the court
decision had been expected, given the GCSB had already admitted
in September its surveillance on Dotcom was illegal.
"We can now determine the extent of the GCSB's involvement,
and we'll be able to claim for damages," he told Reuters.
The court ruled that Dotcom's lawyers can access information
about the New Zealand police's request to the GCSB for
information, documents the agency holds about his residency
status, and which other agencies, including U.S. federal
authorities, it shared its information with.
"Plainly most of what is sought by the plaintiffs is
relevant," High Court Judge Helen Winkelmann said in a written
judgement.
"The plaintiffs are entitled to discovery of the items."
Dotcom, who also goes by the name of Kim Schmidt, is a
German national but with residency in New Zealand, which made it
illegal for the GCSB to spy on him.
Prime Minister John Key has already publicly apologised to
Dotcom for the illegal spying.
U.S. authorities are currently appealing a New Zealand court
decision that Dotcom should be allowed to see the evidence on
which the extradition hearing will be based.
The High Court's latest decision is a further setback for
New Zealand authorities acting on behalf of the FBI.
Since the initial raid, the courts have ruled that search
warrants used in the raid were illegal, freed Dotcom on bail,
unfrozen some of his assets to pay living and legal expenses,
relaxed restrictions of travel and association, and ordered
extensive evidence disclosure.
Dotcom is also selling some of his car collection, which
includes a pink 1959 Cadillac convertible and 1957 Cadillac El
Dorado, to raise funds.
The extradition hearing for Dotcom and the other three
defendants is now scheduled to be held in mid-2013.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; EdIting by Michael Perry)