Dec 19 Philippines' Megawide Construction Corp
* GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp, a joint venture of
Megawide and India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd, signed an
omnibus loan and security agreement with six banks
* Company to borrow 23.3 billion pesos ($520.61 million) to
fund construction of 17.5 billion pesos Mactan-Cebu
International Airport, said Megawide chairman Michael Cosiquien
* Lenders are BDO Unibank Inc, Bank of the
Philippine Islands, Development Bank of the
Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines, Metropolitan Bank &
Trust Co and Philippine National Bank
