April 24 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy
Corp reported a first-quarter loss, compared with a
profit a year earlier, due to a weaker Canadian dollar.
The company reported a net loss of C$71.3 million ($69.5
million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit
of C$53.4 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
The net loss was primarily due to unrealized foreign
exchange impact on the translation of the company's U.S. dollar
denominated debt, cash and cash equivalents, as the Canadian
dollar decreased in value relative to the U.S. dollar, the
company said.
It reported an operating loss of C$36.7 million, or 16
Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$23.5
million, 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.