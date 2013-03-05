LONDON, March 5 British aircraft parts supplier
Meggitt posted a better-than-expected 12 percent rise
in full-year profit, driven by strong growth at its energy and
civil aerospace businesses.
The company, which supplies flight displays and wheels to
planemakers Airbus and Boeing, on Tuesday
reported a 2012 pretax profit of 362.8 million pounds ($546.77
million) on revenues 10 percent higher at 1.60 billion pounds.
The company was expected to post an average 2012 pretax
profit of 344.60 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts.
Meggitt increased the final dividend by 12 percent to 11.80
pence and said its order intake during the year was 1.64 billion
pounds, giving a book-to-bill rate of greater than one.
The company said it expects to deliver mid-single digit
organic growth in 2013.