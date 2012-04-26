* Meggitt sees 10 pct FY revenue growth
* Senior says boosted by Airbus, Boeing orders
* Cobham order book up to 2.5 bln stg
LONDON, April 26 British aerospace suppliers
Meggitt, Senior and Cobham on Thursday
said they had started 2012 well, boosted by robust demand from
commercial planemakers.
Meggitt, which supplies flight displays and wheels to
planemakers Airbus and Boeing, said it was
confident it would deliver full-year revenue growth in excess of
10 percent, driven largely by growth at its civil aerospace
unit.
Aero engineer Senior said first quarter profit had
been slightly ahead of its expectations, helped by a healthy
backlog of work from the world's big two planemakers.
"Boeing and Airbus delivered a combined 268 aircraft in the
first three months of 2012, up 20 percent on the 223 aircraft
delivered in the same period of 2011," Senior said in a
statement.
"Their combined order book at the end of March, of 8,441
aircraft, now represents an eight-year order book at current
build rates, which bodes well for the future."
Boeing Co turned in a stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company was able to ramp up
production to meet rising demand.
Aero electronics group Cobham said organic revenue
growth had been modestly positive in the first three months of
2012 and that its order book had increased slightly to 2.5
billion pounds ($4 billion).
Earlier this month Cobham renewed its 270 million pound bid
for Thrane & Thrane after some investors warmed to
the proposal, selling the suitor almost a quarter of its Danish
rival.
Cobham, which earlier this week said Bob Murphy would become
its new chief executive in June, said its chief financial
officer Warren Tucker would stand down at the company's annual
shareholder meeting in 2013.