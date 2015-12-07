(Adds shares)
LONDON Dec 7 Meggitt, a supplier of
wheels, brakes and electronic systems to planemakers, said it
would grow underlying revenue in the low to single digits next
year, outperforming a weak market that prompted it to warn on
this year's profit in October.
The British company said lower demand for spare aircraft
parts, the reason for October's downgrade, would continue into
2016 but it would be broadly offset by its previously announced
cost cutting plans.
Shares in the group, which have gained little ground since
they plunged 19 percent after the warning, rose 0.5 percent to
379 pence at 0833 GMT on Monday.
Demand for Meggitt's equipment on some older types of planes
deteriorated in recent months as more of those planes were taken
out of service and broken up, flooding the market with
alternative supplies of spare parts.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)