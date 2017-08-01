FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
Britain's Meggitt on track to meet annual forecasts
August 1, 2017 / 6:31 AM / in a day

Britain's Meggitt on track to meet annual forecasts

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British auto and aircraft parts maker Meggitt reiterated its annual guidance for a 2 to 4 percent rise in organic revenue after it reported first-half results helped by currency moves and civil aerospace demand.

The group reported flat first-half organic revenue and a 7 percent rise in underlying operating profit, with the civil aerospace division offsetting a weak performance in energy and flat military revenue.

Its underlying operating margin fell to 18 percent, which it attributed to a second-half weighting of revenue and timing of research and development costs. It reiterated its full-year target 19.1 to 19.4 percent.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely

