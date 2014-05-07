LONDON May 7 British engineering firm Meggitt
said it was on track to meet its forecast for
mid-single digit organic revenue growth this year, helped by an
acceleration in the second half of the year.
The FTSE-100 firm, which supplies flight displays and wheels
to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, on Wednesday
repeated guidance given in March that it expected its results to
be impacted by currency headwinds.
The company's chairman Colin Terry said in the statement
that he planned to retire by the end of the company's 2015
annual general meeting and the company would start to look for
his successor.
Meggitt also said on Wednesday that its energy arm had won a
contract with JGC Corporation to supply it with components to be
used in a floating liquefied natural gas facility.
