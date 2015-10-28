LONDON Oct 28 British engineering firm Meggitt
said its full-year underlying operating profit would be
"meaningfully" below forecasts due to weak demand in its energy
division, prompting the group to look for further job cuts.
The company, which generates half its revenues from
supplying parts for commercial aircraft, said trading in the
third quarter was below its expectations due to weaker than
expected trading in its energy, military and civil aftermarket
divisions which resulted in an organic decline of 1 percent.
The group said it was considering cutting around 300 people
from its workforce due to the challenging trading conditions in
its energy business, which fell 16 percent in the third quarter.
Additionally, it said lower volumes and a number of
programme deferrals announced by customers had also impacted its
margins.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)