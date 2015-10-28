* Engineering firm says 2015 to be "meaningfully" below
forecasts
* Stock plunges to three-year low
* Analyst expects 10 pct downgrade to 2015 EPS
* Shares down 19 pct
LONDON, Oct 28 Shares in Meggitt
plunged on Wednesday after the UK engineering firm warned
profits this year would be "meaningfully" below forecasts after
demand for spare aircraft parts deteriorated and its energy
industry business suffered from low oil prices.
The supplier of wheels, brakes and electronic systems to
planemakers said trading in the third quarter was below its
expectations, with comparative sales down 1 percent, due to a
marked deterioration in September.
Meggitt said it sold fewer spare parts for aircraft than
anticipated in the period, dealing a blow to the company which
makes its best margins in the so-called aftermarket, and a
business which one analyst said accounted for about half of
group profits.
Shares in Meggitt, a FTSE 100 stock, were 19 percent lower
at 372.8 pence at 1102 GMT, their lowest level in three years
and wiping some 680 million pounds off the company's market
value.
Meggitt's equipment on some older types of planes affected
its trading in the period as more of those planes were taken out
of service and broken up, flooding the market with alternative
supplies of spare parts.
Warning that it expected these factors to persist in the
fourth quarter, Meggitt said underlying operating profit for the
year would come in "meaningfully below" the current consensus
market forecast of 369 million pounds ($564 million).
"We expect 2015 consensus earnings per share will likely
come down by around 10 percent, and by more in 2016. Today's
warning raises questions on the timing of recent acquisitions,"
Investec analysts said in a note.
Shares in other UK companies operating in aerospace and
defence markets also fell in reaction to Meggitt's trading
statement, analysts said. Senior fell 2.3 percent and
Cobham was 3.8 percent lower.
The profit warning came as a surprise after the company in
August stuck with its forecast for growth this year, crediting
higher spending on military aircraft with offsetting declines in
the oil industry-related energy business, which has been under
pressure for some time due to the lower oil price.
The group said on Wednesday it was now looking at options to
cut around 300 jobs from its global workforce due to the
challenging trading conditions in the energy business, where
sales fell 16 percent in the third quarter. The business
supplies valves for oil and gas projects and accounted for about
10 percent of revenues in 2014.
Organic sales in the military division were down 2 percent
in the third quarter, and Meggitt said it was also affected by a
number of programme deferrals.
The job cuts would be completed by the end of the first
quarter 2016, Meggitt said, but added that it would take an
exceptional charge in 2015 to cover the cost.
($1 = 0.6539 pounds)
