TOKYO Aug 29 Mori Trust Co has bought a Tokyo wedding venue and office complex from U.S. investment fund Lone Star for around 130 billion yen ($1.25 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said, in another sign the property market is recovering.

Mori Trust on Friday confirmed the purchase of the property Meguro Gajoen without disclosing the price. Lone Star, which put it up for auction late last year for at least 96 billion yen, declined to comment.

The property comprises wedding banquet halls, restaurants and office towers, with the Japanese unit of Amazon.com Inc the property's main tenant.

The deal comes on the heels of news that Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC was in talks to purchase the Pacific Century Place Marunouchi office tower near Tokyo Station for about 170 billion yen, which would be Japan's biggest property transaction since the financial crisis.

GIC earlier this year agreed to buy Meguro Gajoen but backed out of the deal due to a legal dispute over property ownership.

Land prices in Japan's three largest cities of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya rose for the first time in six years in 2013 and declines slowed elsewhere, a government survey showed last month. (1 US dollar = 103.6900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ryan Woo)