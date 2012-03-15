(Adds details)
SINGAPORE, March 15 Meiban Group Ltd
Chairman and CEO George Goh Tiong Yong has offered to
take the Singapore-listed maker of plastic injection moulded
components private in a deal that values the firm at $101.2
million.
Goh, through Zhong Yong Holdings, proposes buying shares in
Meiban that he does not control for S$0.40 apiece, valuing the
firm at S$128.4 million ($101.21 million) based on its issued
and paid up capital of 321.02 million shares.
Goh currently controls about 30.17 percent of Meiban.
The offer price is just marginally higher than the last
traded price of S$0.395 on March 13 before the stock was
suspended.
The offer does, however, provide a 42.9 percent premium over
the S$0.28 closing price on Jan. 16, before Meiban said it was
the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party.
DBS is Zhong Yong's financial adviser.
($1 = 1.2686 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)