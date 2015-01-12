BRIEF-Topre to purchase 20.0 pct stake in MARUJUN Co Ltd
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11
Jan 12 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($193.46 million) in private placement of shares to boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1APNVSp; bit.ly/17zFxdu
