BRIEF-Ayala Corp eyes transport infrastructure projects in Visayas, Mindanao
April 21 Philippines' Ayala Corp, in a press briefing after a stockholders' meeting
Aug 19 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says it and partners plan to set up real estate JV in Henan province with registered capital of 100 million yuan (16.28 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oWCyMG
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 21 Philippines' Ayala Corp, in a press briefing after a stockholders' meeting
April 21 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd :