UPDATE 1-Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino sparks backlash from baristas
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
Oct 27 Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd
* Says to increase unit's registered capital to 224 million yuan (36.63 million US dollar) from 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12QnJZc
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1160 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
* Sears Holdings details progress and further actions under strategic restructuring program