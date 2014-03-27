BRIEF-Black Peony Group to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 27 Meidu Holding Co Ltd
* Says gets approval from China's Ministry of Commerce to add $288 million investment in oil wells expansion project for Woodbine acquisition
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment