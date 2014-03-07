March 7 Meihua Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says prices for biological fermented products likely to stay weak as competition remains fierce

* Says 2013 net profit down 33.6 percent y/y at 403.7 million yuan ($65.98 million)

Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/kyt47v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1185 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)